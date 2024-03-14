RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Goes underwater to pray, but no jobs: Rahul on PM
March 14, 2024  14:35
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for performing an underwater puja in the remains of the ancient submerged city of Lord Krishna's Dwarka earlier in February, alleging that issues like inflation and unemployment are "not being discussed."

Addressing a farmers meeting at Krishi Utapann Bazar Samiti in Nashik during his Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the former Congress Chief said, "The issues of farmers, inflation, unemployment, and agniveers are the most prominent in the country today, but on TV channels, you will never see discussion on these issues."

"Instead, TV channels show Modi ji all 24 hours; at times he goes under the sea to do a puja and a TV camera goes with him, then he takes a flight on a seaplane...," he said.

"Then he will go to the China border and the media will follow him. Then (He) will talk about Pakistan. Then the COVID-19 pandemic will come and (we will be) clapping and clanging utensils. He will make everyone dance," the Wayanad MP said.

Earlier in February, PM Modi dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform an underwater puja. Dwarka, known for its connection with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city that is believed to have been submerged under the sea centuries ago after Krishna's departure from Earth.

The Nyay Yatra is passing through the state of Maharashtra.
