RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas quits Congress, joins BJP
March 14, 2024  17:40
Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas/Courtesy X
Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas/Courtesy X
Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas and former District Congress Committee general secretary Thampanoor Satheesh on Thursday left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

The move comes a day after the BJP's state chief, K Surendran, announced that more Congress members would be joining the saffron party. 

The development also comes a week after Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Chief Minister and Congress leader Karunakaran, had joined the BJP. 

Thomas, who won a silver and a bronze medal in the 1982 Asian Games, said that she decided to leave the grand old party as she was fed up with it. 

She alleged that she suffered a lot emotionally and mentally which triggered her decision to join the BJP. 

"I have not joined the BJP for any positions. I was happy and impressed with the Modi government as it gave priority and reservation to women," Thomas, an Arjuna Awardee, told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after joining the saffron party. 

Satheesh alleged that the downfall of the Congress in Kerala began after the death of party stalwart K Karunakaran. 

He said that some Congress leaders were of the view that the party would not be affected by those leaving it. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rishabh Pant's bat swing remains 'vintage': Amre after Capitals first training session
Rishabh Pant's bat swing remains 'vintage': Amre after Capitals first training session

Rishabh Pant's bat swing remains "vintage" and his batting in Delhi Capitals' pre-season camp doesn't indicate that he has been away from the game for 14 months, said the team's assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Bengaluru's water crisis: India Inc adopt innovative methods
Bengaluru's water crisis: India Inc adopt innovative methods

From installing water-saving aerators on taps to using cans for washing hands and dishes, Bengaluru is adopting diverse strategies to tide over the water crisis. While several citizens have taken to social media to urge Karnataka Chief...

I'm the lowest scorer for my team, but the happiest to lift the trophy: Rahane
I'm the lowest scorer for my team, but the happiest to lift the trophy: Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane might have endured a wretched run with the willow but he was the "happiest man" at the Wankhede on Thursday, having led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Bharat Shakti a message to adversaries about India's combat potential
Bharat Shakti a message to adversaries about India's combat potential

The synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities during 'Bharat Shakti' is a "testimony to its commitment towards modernisation through indigenisation," the sources said.

All England Championships: Erratic Sindhu knocked out in 2nd round
All England Championships: Erratic Sindhu knocked out in 2nd round

While Sindhu struggled to get winners, Young kept varying the pace and sending everything back.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances