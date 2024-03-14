Ex-press photographer's murder: Woman asked shooter to kill him, say police





The 54-year-old photographer was fatally shot at his residence in Raj Nagar on February 23, following which the woman, Sakshi Grover (36), was arrested and is now in police custody in connection with the crime.





The alleged shooter, Hemant Shukla, is still absconding.





The police claimed that Grover allegedly orchestrated the murder plot and urged Shukla to carry out the fatal shooting.





Grover initially denied involvement in the crime, but deleted WhatsApp conversations recovered by investigators exposed her complicity, the police said, claiming that it was at her instructions that Shukla had fired two fatal shots at Poonekar, sourced from separate firearms.





"While initially denying involvement in the murder, Grover's deleted WhatsApp exchanges with Shukla were recovered by authorities, exposing her role in instigating the assassination of Poonekar," stated an official from Sadar police station.





Grover, originally from Madhya Pradesh, had a complex romantic history that intertwined with both the victim and the assailant.





Following a review of WhatsApp communications, police claimed to have discovered that Grover had goaded Shukla to carry out the killing. -- PTI

The police on Thursday claimed that a sinister plot behind the murder of a former press photographer, Vinay alias Bablu Poonekar, and said the investigation indicates that a woman, suspected to have been romantically involved with him, orchestrated his killing by roping in a hitman.