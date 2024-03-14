RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-President Pratibha Patil hospitalised
March 14, 2024  08:49
Former president Pratibha Patil with President Murmu. File pic
Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city for the treatment of fever and chest infection and her condition is stable, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday. Patil, 89, was admitted to the Bharati Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. 

 "Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said. 

 Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012. PTI
