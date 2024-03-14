EC reveals electoral bond donors. They are...





Donors to political parties through electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd among donors to parties using electoral bonds, reveals data released by EC.





Other names on the list are Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun and Sun Pharma.





Recipients of funds through electoral bonds include BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP and YSR Congress.

The Election Commission on Thursday night made the data on electoral bonds public.