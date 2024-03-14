EC reveals electoral bond donors. They are...March 14, 2024 20:33
Just In: The Election Commission on Thursday night made the data on electoral bonds public.
Donors to political parties through electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd among donors to parties using electoral bonds, reveals data released by EC.
Other names on the list are Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun and Sun Pharma.
Recipients of funds through electoral bonds include BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP and YSR Congress.
TOP STORIES
Sensex up 335 points on buying in IT stocks, positive macro data
From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints were the major gainers. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, State...