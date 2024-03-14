Defamation case filed against AIADMK chief Palaniswami, BJP's Annamalai





In his complaints filed separately on Thursday, city public prosecutor G Devarajan sought to punish the duo for offences under section 499 and 500 IPC (Defamation). Devarajan, in his complaint submitted that Palaniswami, the state Leader of Opposition in a recent press meet made defamatory statements against the CM, intending to harm the reputation of Stalin in respect of his conduct in the discharge of his public functions.





He said while the chief minister has taken various steps towards 'Drug-free Tamil Nadu', the present defaming statement of the accused falsely links him to the alleged distribution of contrabands by aiding drug peddlers.





Devarajan said in fact, the Chief Minister, in course of discharging his public function, gave the call to eliminate narcotic drugs from the state at a meeting in 2022, pursuant to which numerous measures were taken, as was evident from the Policy Note 2023-2024 of the Department of Home, Prohibition and Excise, Government of Tamil Nadu. -- PTI

