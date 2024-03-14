RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chirag Paswan's uncle tells BJP Hajipur is his seat
March 14, 2024  22:26
Pashupati Kumar Paras
Pashupati Kumar Paras
Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Lok Janshakti Party faction said on Thursday that he will contest from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat and this stand has been conveyed to the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

The assertion from the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party came a day after another LJP faction headed by Chirag Paswan indicated that its leader will fight from the seat with support from the BJP. 

Shravan Agarwal, the spokesperson of the Paras-led group, said the Union minister will contest from Hajipur as he is the incumbent MP. 

"We have conveyed this view to the BJP," he said following a meeting of the party's leaders. 

The RLJP has been solidly supporting the BJP and the national party should back its claim, he added. 

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan had said on Wednesday that his party had finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and all his "concerns" were addressed. 

Following a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda, Paswan said he was satisfied with the talks, an indication that the ruling party favoured his claims over those of his uncle Paras. 

Sources said Paswan's party may contest on five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. 

Paswan's cousin, MP Prince Raj who is affiliated to Paras, said in a post on X that his party is an unbreakable part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is their leader. 

"His (Modi) decision is paramount for us," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab at CSK
Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab at CSK

'I will play under him again and I have played under him before, so I will try to learn a lot of things and how he gets performance out of players.'

Olympic gold on mind, confident India work on shortcomings
Olympic gold on mind, confident India work on shortcomings

Renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be a part of the support staff of the country's men's hockey team in Paris.

Haryana challenges HC order on farmer's death in SC
Haryana challenges HC order on farmer's death in SC

The state government filed the special leave petition in the top court on March 11 against the high court's decision.

All England C'ships: Lakshya enters quarters; Sindhu ousted
All England C'ships: Lakshya enters quarters; Sindhu ousted

While Sindhu struggled to get winners, Young kept varying the pace and sending everything back.

Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?
Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?

These are the top buyers of the scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances