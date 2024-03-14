RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Can't use Sharad Pawar's pics: SC to Team Ajit
March 14, 2024  13:07
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response of the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea of the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains. 

 A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by Saturday to Sharad Pawar's plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19. 

"We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used," the bench said. 

 Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders. 

 It had also sought response of the Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 6 order of the Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra deputy chief minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...
Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...

Taxpayers with old, outstanding taxes will benefit from the CBDT's new scheme.

Tamil's Dysfunctional Families You Must Watch On OTT
Tamil's Dysfunctional Families You Must Watch On OTT

Catch J Baby in theatres, and if you want to watch more touching Tamil stories on the dysfunctional family, Arjun Menon lists where you can find them on OTT.

Is Technology Important In Banking?
Is Technology Important In Banking?

'Just the amount of work which is there just to become more and more successful in banking. For this to happen you need to have leaders who understand technology.'

Mumbai beat Vidarbha to win 42nd Ranji Trophy title
Mumbai beat Vidarbha to win 42nd Ranji Trophy title

Vidarbha has put up a resilient fight against Mumbai on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final in Mumbai on Thursday.

Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said a resolution will be passed at the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances