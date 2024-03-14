RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Can Ed Sheeran do Shah Rukh's 'arms wide' pose?
March 14, 2024  10:34
image
With arms wide open and a dimpled smile flashing brightly, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been leaving the audience in awe with his iconic signature pose for over three decades now. 

From fans to members of showbiz, people never leave a chance to imitate his romantic pose especially when they get to see him. Surprisingly, the recent one to witness SRK's magic is none other than the British singer Ed Sheeran. 

On Wednesday, Ed, who is in India for his gig, met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug and kiss.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant
RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant

Paramount Global has agreed to sell its 13 per cent stake in its Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 crore, the Indian firm said on Thursday. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance said it has signed a binding agreement...

Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said a resolution will be passed at the...

Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya
Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya

And has the perfect girl-next-door vibe.

What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?
What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh chose to dedicate his show to Jaipur's vibrant culture and his love for the sport of polo.

Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida

Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances