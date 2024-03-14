RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CAA will never be taken back: Amit Shah
March 14, 2024  08:43
Days after the central government notified the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the law will never be taken back and the BJP-led government will never compromise with it. 

 In an interview to ANI, Amit Shah said, "This is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, we will never compromise on it and CAA will never be taken back." 

 Asked about the opposition INDIA bloc, specifically a Congress leader stating that they would repeal the law when they will come to power, the Home Minister said that even the opposition is aware it has bleak chances of coming to power. 

 "Even INDI alliance knows that it will not come into power. CAA has been brought by the BJP party, and the Narendra Modi-led government has brought it. It is impossible to repeal it. We will spread awareness about it in the whole nation so that those who want to repeal it do not get a place," Shah said. 

 The union minister also dismissed criticism that the "CAA is unconstitutional" stating that it does not violate the constitutional provisions. 

 "They always talk about Article 14. They forget that there are two clauses in that Article. This law does not violate Article 14. There is a clear, reasonable classification here. This is a law for those who, due to partition, remained in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh and were facing religious persecution and decided to come to India," the Union Minister said. -- ANI
