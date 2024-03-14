RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amarinder Singh's wife to join BJP today
March 14, 2024  11:17
image
Preneet Kaur, suspended Congress MP and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, will formally join the BJP in Delhi, today.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant
RIL's 'Paramount' dream to be a media giant

Paramount Global has agreed to sell its 13 per cent stake in its Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for Rs 4,286 crore, the Indian firm said on Thursday. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance said it has signed a binding agreement...

Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Large number of farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said a resolution will be passed at the...

Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya
Sweet, Simple, Stunning Sri Gouri Priya

And has the perfect girl-next-door vibe.

What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?
What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh chose to dedicate his show to Jaipur's vibrant culture and his love for the sport of polo.

Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida

Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances