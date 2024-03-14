Aadhar must to avail scholarships for persons with disabilities





Those without Aadhaar numbers have to submit Aadhaar enrolment slips along with other documents to avail these benefits.





In a notification, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) has mandated Aadhaar use to avail six scholarships -- pre-matric, post-matric, top class education, national overseas scholarship, national fellowship, and free coaching -- by persons with disabilities.





Also, availing services under the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme for adults and children, Niramaya, Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances, District Disability Rehabilitation Centre, residential care for adults, and national institutes for children and adults would need Aadhaar card.





The notification said any individual desirous of availing benefits under the schemes but does not possess the Aadhaar number or has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar shall be required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment before registering for the schemes.





Provided that till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits under these schemes can be availed by individuals by production of Aadhaar Enrolment Identification slip along with other documents like PAN card, passport, ration card, voter identity card among others. -- PTI

