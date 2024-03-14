RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 Indians held while entering US illegally from Canada
March 14, 2024  08:37
image
At least four people, including three Indian nationals, have been arrested in Up state New York along the Canada border when they were trying to enter the US illegally, officials here said on Wednesday.

The US Border Patrol arrested four people, including a woman, when they were jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo.

The fourth person, a man, was identified from the Dominican Republic.

The men left the woman who became immobile due to an injury as they were approached by the police and were caught shortly after a foot pursuit.

The injured woman received first aid from Erie County Sheriff's deputies and US Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP).

After treatment, the woman was transported by ambulance to a local medical centre.

The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens.

The three men are being processed for removal and detained in Batavia Federal Detention Facility awaiting a deportation hearing for charges under Sections 212 and 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a media release said.

The woman remains at a local medical centre awaiting further medical treatment.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Lamborghini theory of India's consumption patterns
The Lamborghini theory of India's consumption patterns

Lamborghini has sold 10,112 cars worldwide -- so India's 100 is certainly a big deal for them. But how big a deal is it for us to peg our consumption theories around, asks Rama Bijapurkar.

Heartbreak for Inter! Oblak heroics send Atletico to CL quarters
Heartbreak for Inter! Oblak heroics send Atletico to CL quarters

Atletico Madrid needed a penalty shootout to edge past Inter Milan and reach the Champions league quarter-finals after a dramatic last-16 clash ended 2-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

BJP replaces 25 sitting MPs in second Lok Sabha list
BJP replaces 25 sitting MPs in second Lok Sabha list

The Bharatiya Janata Party replaced at least 25 sitting MPs with new faces as the party released its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

A 10-Point Wishlist For Modi's Third Term
A 10-Point Wishlist For Modi's Third Term

If Modi wants to leave a real legacy, breaking India's strategic triangulation would be the real gift, notes Shekhar Gupta.

IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?
IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah flaunted their new jersey as Mumbai Indians launched their new kit for IPL 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances