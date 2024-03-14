RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 kids, couple killed in massive fire in Delhi bldg
March 14, 2024  09:05
Two children and a married couple died due to suffocation after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in the Shastri Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara in the early hours of Thursday, police said. 

 The victims have been identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28) and two girls aged five and three years, they said. 

 "We got information from the hospital that four people -- two children and a married couple -- died due to suffocation. Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said. 

 Police said they received a call around 5:20 am about a major fire in the Shastri Nagar area of Shahdara.

 The Delhi Fire Services was informed immediately. A local police team, four fire tenders, ambulances and PCR vans were rushed to the spot, the officer said. 

 Police said the building where the fire broke out has four floors and there is a car-parking facility on the ground floor. They said the fire started from the parking lot and the smoke engulfed the entire building. 

 "Even though the street is narrow, fire officials managed to reach the spot and douse the flames. A search was conducted on each floor. Three men, four women and two children were sent to the Hedgewar hospital," the officer said.
