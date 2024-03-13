RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'You are ruining an entire generation'
March 13, 2024  10:39
Along with the rise of Hindu nationalism, the voices of the proponents of pseudoscience also got louder. They want people to believe that all the scientific advances which you talk about today had happened in ancient India, much before modern science discovered them.

A few samples... 

The Kauravas were born out of stem cell and test tube technology.
Ancient India had invented the Internet.
Gau mutra can cure cancer.
Lord Ganesha had advanced plastic surgery to fit an elephant's head on a human body.
The list goes on...
They did not stop at just issuing statements, soon they wanted to infiltrate into scientific institutions and even textbooks.

They deleted chapters on the periodic table and Darwin's theory from school textbooks.

Many Indian scientists are alarmed, but the powers that be are not bothered about their concerns about the diminishing of the scientific temper.

A 12-member panel of scientists and citizens issued a statement, endorsed by a larger meeting in Delhi. expressing their concern.

"When the same student applies to a university abroad, who will give admission to a student who believes in such rubbish? What kind of science will he pursue if he doesn't have a questioning mind?" D Raghunandan, former president, All India Peoples Science Network and currently with the Delhi Science Forum, tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

