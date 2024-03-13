Venugopal files defamation complaint against BJP's Sobha Surendran





Surendran made these allegations against the Congress leader during a recent television appearance.





Venugopal's office confirmed to PTI that the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan personally lodged the complaint at the Alappuzha South Police station.





Surendran, in response, has welcomed Venugopal's legal actions and asserted that she made the allegations based on evidence she possesses.





Speaking to reporters, she reiterated her accusations against the Congress leader. -- PTI

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, contesting the polls from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, has filed a defamation complaint against his rival BJP candidate, Sobha Surendran, for accusing him of amassing wealth through collusion with the mining mafia.