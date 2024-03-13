RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UCC in Uttarakhand becomes law as Prez gives nod
March 13, 2024  21:02
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
The Uniform Civil Code Bill, passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7, has become a law with President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to it. 

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. 

"It is a moment of great joy and pride for people of the state that the Uniform Civil Code Bill passed by our government in the Uttarakhand Assembly has been approved by the Honorable President Smt Droupadi Murmu," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X. 

The President gave her assent to the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 under Article 201 of the Constitution of India on March 11, a gazette notification by the government of Uttarakhand said. 

"With the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code law in the state alongside providing equal rights to all citizens, the oppression of women will also be curbed," Dhami said. "#UniformCivilCode will play an important role in promoting harmony by proving the importance of social equality," he said. 

The state government is determined to protect the interests of citizens and maintain the essential character of Uttarakhand in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. 

State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt also expressed happiness over the President's approval to the UCC. 

"It will give equal rights to all citizens," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will disclose electoral bonds details in time: CEC
Will disclose electoral bonds details in time: CEC

The assertion comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directing the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 to the EC.

BJP names Khattar, Gadkari, Piyush Goyal in 2nd list for LS polls
BJP names Khattar, Gadkari, Piyush Goyal in 2nd list for LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday named 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh...

Chirag's LJP seals pact with BJP in Bihar, may get 5 seats
Chirag's LJP seals pact with BJP in Bihar, may get 5 seats

Sources said Paswan's party may contest on five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Ranji: Shreyas Iyer again struggling with back trouble
Ranji: Shreyas Iyer again struggling with back trouble

Shreyas Iyer did not take the field for the entire duration of Day 4 in the Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday.

Para World Cup: Shooter Narwal wins two silver
Para World Cup: Shooter Narwal wins two silver

Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances