Transgender forced to lick slippers in UP, FIR filed
March 13, 2024  22:09
Representational image
Representational image
After a video went viral on social media in which a transgender was being forced to lick slipper after spitting on it, the UP police has registered an FIR against five persons of the same community, officials on Wednesday said. 

The video also showed tonsuring of the heads of two trangenders by the accused, they said. 

An FIR has been registered at Ubhaon police station against five transgenders on the complaint of one Puja (transgender), a resident of Bibipur village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Faheem Qureishi said. 

In the FIR, Puja alleged that they were performing a dance in Bahorwa village on March 10 when some persons took away Naina and Payal -- both transgenders -- forcibly on a vehicle. 

A video went viral on social media on Wednesday in which a trangender is being made to lick a slipper by spitting on it. Along with this, hair tonsuring of two transgenders was also seen in the video. 

The deputy SP said that the incident was the fallout of a dispute over jurisdiction between two groups of transgenders. The police is investigating the case, he added.
