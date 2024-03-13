Shahi Idgah case: HC fixes March 20 as next date of hearing





The court was hearing a plea filed by the mosque management committee challenging the maintainability of the suit.





After hearing the mosque committee, the court fixed March 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.





The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.





The Hindu side claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque has been built on 13.37-acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple.





The limitation law sets a specific time period to seek a legal remedy. Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side through video conference, submitted before the court that the two parties had entered into a compromise on October 12, 1968 and said the compromise was confirmed in a civil suit decided in 1974.





Thus no suit can be filed after such a long time as the maximum time period to challenge a compromise is three years, Ahmadi said, adding that as the suit has been filed in 2020, it is barred by limitation law. -- PTI

