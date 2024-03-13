New Haryana CM Saini to prove majority today

Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar will face floor test today.





Saini took oath as chief minister on Tuesday hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.





"We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session tomorrow when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," Saini told reporters in Chandigarh after assuming charge and holding a meeting of his cabinet.





When asked how many MLAs are in support of the government, Saini, who is also Haryana BJP chief, said, "We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor."





In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House.





The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.





Amid differences over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's alliance with the JJP has virtually come apart.