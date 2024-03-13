RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
New Haryana CM Saini to prove majority today
March 13, 2024  08:44
image
Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar will face floor test today.

Saini took oath as chief minister on Tuesday hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

"We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session tomorrow when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," Saini told reporters in Chandigarh after assuming charge and holding a meeting of his cabinet.

When asked how many MLAs are in support of the government, Saini, who is also Haryana BJP chief, said, "We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor."

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

Amid differences over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's alliance with the JJP has virtually come apart.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Strong growth in electric vehicles has slowed down a bit'
'Strong growth in electric vehicles has slowed down a bit'

'Now that all the early adopters have the electric car, governments are backing down in some countries because they do not have the money to subsidise so much.'

Check out IPL 2024 schedule!
Check out IPL 2024 schedule!

The BCCI has announced the schedule only for the two first weeks of IPL from March 22 to April 7 because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

IPL 2024: Guess Who This Smiling Sardar Is?
IPL 2024: Guess Who This Smiling Sardar Is?

"Keep smiling Burrrraaahaaaaaaaa," he captioned his Instagram post.

Hong Kong plumber's Olympic breakdancing dream dashed
Hong Kong plumber's Olympic breakdancing dream dashed

Plumber by day, breakdancer by night, Cheung Cheuk Man was disappointed to miss out on an Olympic berth when breaking makes its debut at the Paris Games.

TEST DRIVE: Mumbai's amazing undersea coastal road
TEST DRIVE: Mumbai's amazing undersea coastal road

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com takes his car for a spin on Mumbai's brand-new coastal road and comes away awestruck.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances