Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament





Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) -- the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) -- received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.





The vote comes days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist). This is the third time that Prachanda sought a vote of confidence in the House in less since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022.

And the other trust vote today: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda' on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in Parliament, as the country struggled to maintain political stability.