RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament
March 13, 2024  15:49
image
And the other trust vote today: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda' on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in Parliament, as the country struggled to maintain political stability. 

 Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) -- the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) -- received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. 

The vote comes days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist). This is the third time that Prachanda sought a vote of confidence in the House in less since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Markets in bear hug; Sensex sinks over 900 points
Markets in bear hug; Sensex sinks over 900 points

Equity benchmark index Sensex on Wednesday crashed over 900 points to sink below the 73,000 level due to widespread selling pressure amid a sharp fall in smallcap and midcap indices. Besides, deep losses in utility, energy and metal...

'Feels like debut again': Pant gears up for emotional IPL return
'Feels like debut again': Pant gears up for emotional IPL return

Pant, following a near-fatal car accident, will be making a comeback after a 14-month absence.

Bairstow set to light up IPL for Punjab Kings
Bairstow set to light up IPL for Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow will be available for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League

'Would burn my hands trying to flip roomali rotis': Birthday boy Siraj opens up on early struggles
'Would burn my hands trying to flip roomali rotis': Birthday boy Siraj opens up on early struggles

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj is celebrating his 30th birthday and marking the special day, the right-arm seamer took fans on a tour of his hometown.

'When He Spoke, The Whole Nation Listened'
'When He Spoke, The Whole Nation Listened'

'Ameen Sayani was copied by generations. Now everyone is trying to become smaller Ameen Sayanis in their own way.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances