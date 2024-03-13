RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Navalny's former chief of staff attacked in Lithuania
March 13, 2024  09:59
Late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's former chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, was attacked outside his house in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, reported CNN, citing Navalny's spokesperson. 

 Volkov, who is also a Russian opposition activist, was attacked on Tuesday near his house. 

 Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said, "Leonid Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer." Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that Volkov was attacked "near the house" and "they hit his legs with a hammer and hit his arms." 

 Images shared by Zhdanov showed Volkov with a swollen face and a bloodied leg, reported CNN. Moreover, shattered glass and blood were seen next to a car in another picture. Following the incident, Volkov was taken to the hospital, Zhdanov said in a social media post.

 Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, in a post on X, said that the authorities are investigating the attack. "Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime," Landsbergis said, describing the attack as "shocking."
