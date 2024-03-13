RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MHA to launch helpline for CAA applicants
March 13, 2024  20:10
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday that helpline numbers will be launched soon to assist applicants for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019).

According to MHA, the applicants will be able to get information related to CAA-2019 by calling free of cost.

'Helpline number to assist applicants for Indian citizenship under CAA -2019 will be launched soon. Applicants will be able to get information related to CAA-2019 by calling free of cost from anywhere in India. The service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm,' MHA posted on X.

The MHA on Monday notified CAA Rules, 2024 removing legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship to such persons, and will give a dignified life to refugees who have suffered for decades.

Earlier, the MHA provided a web portal on which eligible non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution can now seek Indian citizenship.

A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched very soon to facilitate applications through mobile app.

Now, the persons persecuted from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh on religious grounds of six minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians-- can apply for the grant of Indian citizenship on portal https:/indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

The portal was made available on Monday night soon after the MHA notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019), now called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.  -- ANI
