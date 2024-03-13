MHA to launch helpline for CAA applicants

MHA to launch helpline for CAA applicantsMarch 13, 2024 20:10
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday that helpline numbers will be launched soon to assist applicants for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019).
According to MHA, the applicants will be able to get information related to CAA-2019 by calling free of cost.
'Helpline number to assist applicants for Indian citizenship under CAA -2019 will be launched soon. Applicants will be able to get information related to CAA-2019 by calling free of cost from anywhere in India. The service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm,' MHA posted on X.
The MHA on Monday notified CAA Rules, 2024 removing legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship to such persons, and will give a dignified life to refugees who have suffered for decades.
Earlier, the MHA provided a web portal on which eligible non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution can now seek Indian citizenship.
A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched very soon to facilitate applications through mobile app.
Now, the persons persecuted from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh on religious grounds of six minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians-- can apply for the grant of Indian citizenship on portal https:/indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.
The portal was made available on Monday night soon after the MHA notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019), now called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. -- ANI
According to MHA, the applicants will be able to get information related to CAA-2019 by calling free of cost.
'Helpline number to assist applicants for Indian citizenship under CAA -2019 will be launched soon. Applicants will be able to get information related to CAA-2019 by calling free of cost from anywhere in India. The service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm,' MHA posted on X.
The MHA on Monday notified CAA Rules, 2024 removing legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship to such persons, and will give a dignified life to refugees who have suffered for decades.
Earlier, the MHA provided a web portal on which eligible non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution can now seek Indian citizenship.
A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched very soon to facilitate applications through mobile app.
Now, the persons persecuted from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh on religious grounds of six minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians-- can apply for the grant of Indian citizenship on portal https:/indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.
The portal was made available on Monday night soon after the MHA notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019), now called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
BJP names Khattar, Gadkari, Piyush Goyal in 2nd list for LS polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday named 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh...