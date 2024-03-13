RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Meet Iris, India's first AI teacher
March 13, 2024  13:53
Tall, elegant and clad in a beautiful sari, Iris, the teacher, stood in front of the students, ready to answer any question they might ask.

Though she was expressionless, and her voice emotionless, she answered with panache. And she was comfortable in English, Malayalam and Hindi. She was ready to shake hands with the students as well.

Iris is different from other school teachers. She is India's first AI teacher, a robot created by Shyam Babu of Makerlabs Edutech Private Limited.Iris was first introduced at the KTCT Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Atal Tinkering Lab, a 2021 NITI Aayog project 'to boost students' extracurricular activities in schools'.

Shyam Babu narrates his creative journey that culminated in Iris and stresses on the fact that he is more of a creator than an entrepreneur.

"I don't look at Iris as an idea or initiative to make money as I believe sharing. Knowledge cannot, and should not be, a money-making business," Shyam Babu tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

Read the interview here. 
'To tell you the truth, we did not expect Iris to make such waves, to get so much attention.'

