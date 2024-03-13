Mamata renounces brother over Howrah seat clash





TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Babun Banerjee today had expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.





Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, however, denied speculations that he might switch over to the BJP, but said he is pondering over contesting Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an independent.





"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said. "I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," he said.

"My family and I renounce all relationships with Babun Banerjee," says Mamata after her brother's opposition to TMC's Howrah nominee.