LS polls: BJP fields Trivendra from Haridwar, Baluni from Garhwal; drops Pokhriyal

LS polls: BJP fields Trivendra from Haridwar, Baluni from Garhwal; drops PokhriyalMarch 13, 2024 21:25
Trivendra Singh Rawat
The Bharatiya Janata Party's second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls announced on Wednesday included its nominees for Haridwar and Garhwal (Pauri), the two remaining parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand.
Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will contest from Haridwar and former Rajya Sabha MP and party's national media in-charge Anil Baluni from Garhwal (Pauri).
They replace two former chief ministers -- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Tirath Singh Rawat -- who represent Haridwar and Garhwal (Pauri) seats respectively in the current Lok Sabha.
A former chief minister, Nishank had won from Haridwar both in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Tirath Singh Rawat made his parliamentary debut from Garhwal (Pauri) in 2019.
He had a brief four-month-odd stint as chief minister before Pushkar Singh Dhami succeeded him in 2021, a few months before the 2022 assembly elections. -- PTI
