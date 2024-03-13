RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Khattar, Gadkari, Goyal in BJP's 2nd LS list
March 13, 2024  19:21
The Bharatiya Janata Party has named 72 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls.

Anurag Thakur, Manohar Lal Khattar, Piyush Goyal and Anil Baluni are among the names in the second list.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi; former CMs Basavaraj Bommai, Trivendra Singh Rawat are also in the BJP's second candidate list for LS polls.

More details awaited.   -- PTI
