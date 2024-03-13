RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
It's Eknath Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde now
March 13, 2024  15:30
Maha CM Eknath Shinde's new nameplate
Maha CM Eknath Shinde's new nameplate
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday got a new name plate installed outside his office chamber at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, which now mentions his mother's name before that of his father.

 His new name plate now reads 'Eknath Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde'. 

 The change in the name plate was done in accordance with the state cabinet's recent decision, making it mandatory for all children born on or after May 1, 2024 to include the name of their mother in all government documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards. 

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The state cabinet decided to implement the historic proposal of Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare to include mother's name in the official documents and the chief minister decided to start it by implementing it himself." 

"Just like one's father, his or her mother plays an important role in upbringing the child and the government feels that she should be given her due recognition," it said. 

 Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar also got their office name plates changed as a symbolic gesture, mentioning their mothers' names. 

Fadnavis' name plate now reads, 'Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis', while Pawar's reads 'Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar'. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC upholds order directing Cong to pay Rs 100 cr tax
HC upholds order directing Cong to pay Rs 100 cr tax

The Delhi high court on Wednesday upheld an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) refusing to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress party for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.

Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure as Mumbai tightens grip
Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure as Mumbai tightens grip

With Vidarbha's four-down, their hopes rest on these two batsmen to build a solid partnership

Wow! Amazing Fashion From GenNext Designers
Wow! Amazing Fashion From GenNext Designers

There are plenty of summer fashion goals for you.

'Don't believe in dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother
'Don't believe in dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother

Babun Banerjee expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly
Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances