RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Is Mamata Banerjee's brother joining BJP?
March 13, 2024  13:39
image
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Babun Banerjee on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

 Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, however, denied speculations that he might switch over to the BJP, but said he is pondering over contesting Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an independent.

 "I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said. 

 "I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," he said. 

 A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee, is two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat. Banerjee, one of the younger siblings of Mamata Banerjee, said he is a registered voter of Howrah.

 "I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said. 

 Asked about speculations that he might join the BJP, he replied in the negative. "As long Mamata di is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes. as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said. PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC to hear plea against appointment of EC under new law
SC to hear plea against appointment of EC under new law

The NGO challenges the validity of a provision of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

10 Photographs You HAVE To See Today
10 Photographs You HAVE To See Today

The ten best pics of 2023.

Adhir wants names of candidates short-listed for EC
Adhir wants names of candidates short-listed for EC

Ahead of the meeting of the prime minister-chaired high powered panel for selection of Election Commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to the Law Ministry seeking details of short-listed candidates along with...

Meet Iris, India's first AI teacher
Meet Iris, India's first AI teacher

'To tell you the truth, we did not expect Iris to make such waves, to get so much attention.'

'Ridiculous': Gadkari rejects Uddhav's offer to switch sides
'Ridiculous': Gadkari rejects Uddhav's offer to switch sides

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray has again asked Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party if he is being 'insulted', saying the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his victory in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances