RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC upholds tax demand of Rs 100 cr from Congress
March 13, 2024  15:01
image
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) refusing to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress party for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore. 

 A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said there was no reason to interfere with the ITAT's March 8 order. 

 The bench had reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing the submissions on behalf of the Congress and the I-T department.

 The Congress approached the high court after ITAT dismissed the party's application seeking a stay on the February 13 notice of the I-T department initiating recovery proceedings against it. 

 The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore. 

 The counsel for the Congress had urged the court to grant it some protection otherwise the party would collapse.

 The I-T department's counsel had informed the court that the original tax demand stood at Rs 102 crore and together with interest it rose to Rs 135.06 crore. He said Rs 65.94 crore stands recovered now. 

 The tribunal had dismissed the stay application saying, " we do not find that the recovery notice under Section 226(3) of the Act issued by the assessing officer on February 13, 2024 is lacking in bona fides, so as to require us to intervene."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure as Mumbai tightens grip
Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure as Mumbai tightens grip

With Vidarbha's four-down, their hopes rest on these two batsmen to build a solid partnership

Wow! Amazing Fashion From GenNext Designers
Wow! Amazing Fashion From GenNext Designers

There are plenty of summer fashion goals for you.

'Don't believe in dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother
'Don't believe in dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother

Babun Banerjee expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly
Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.

SEE! Dhoni signs everlasting bond
SEE! Dhoni signs everlasting bond

It's IPL season again and that means Thala's back in action! Fans wait all year to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni back doing what he does best.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances