Haryana trust vote: Speaker gives 2 hours for discussion
March 13, 2024  11:59
Nayab Saini with JP Nadda
Update: A day after taking oath, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday moved a motion to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly. The Speaker fixed two hours for discussing the motion. 

 Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs Devender Singh Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram Sihag left the House when the issue of trust vote was taken up. 

 Their party on Wednesday issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. 

 Former state home minister Anil Vij was present in the House. Before the chief minister moved the motion, Congress MLAs sought to know from Speaker Gian Chand Gupta about the urgency of convening the Assembly session. 

 "There was no emergency," senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said and claimed that proper time was not given to the MLAs. 

 Party MLA B B Batra asked, "What was the urgency of convening the session?" Hooda asked the Speaker to adjourn the session for at least one hour so that the legislators could reach the assembly. 

To this, the speaker said it was the duty of the members to reach the House on time. Gupta, however, said, "Let the discussion take place and in the meantime, the members can reach the House." 

 In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.
