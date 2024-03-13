Haryana floor test: JJP tells MLAs to be absent





The Haryana Assembly is set to hold a special session today where the newly elected Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will prove his majority in a floor test.





Saini, the Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar.





He took oath as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.





Four BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal took oath as ministers in the Haryana cabinet.





After the collapse of the Bharatiya Janata Party and JJP alliance and the subsequent resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM Khattar said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) issues a whip asking its MLAs to remain absent during the voting on the confidence motion to be brought by the Saini government in the Haryana assembly today.