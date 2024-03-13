RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gadkari responds to Uddhav's, 'join us'
March 13, 2024  12:27
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has again asked Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave the BJP if he is being "insulted", saying the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

 However, Gadkari has described Thackeray's invitation as "immature and ridiculous", saying the BJP has a system of selecting candidates for the elections and the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about the saffron party leaders. 

 Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, Thackeray said people like (former Congress leader) Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted (over alleged corruption), figured in the saffron party's first list of candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Gadkari's name was missing. 

 "I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," he said.

 The opposition MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress. Asked about Thackeray's statement, Gadkari on Tuesday dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about BJP leaders.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Has Been Up To
What Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Has Been Up To

'People don't know I've turned 27. They think I'm still nine.'

I am a bhakt of...: Anil Vij on skipping Saini's swearing-in event
I am a bhakt of...: Anil Vij on skipping Saini's swearing-in event

Anil Vij on Tuesday skipped Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in ceremony where, he would also have been inducted in the cabinet.

Virat Kohli AXED? 'Can't be true,' says Stuart Broad
Virat Kohli AXED? 'Can't be true,' says Stuart Broad

Virat Kohli's possible omission from India's T20 World Cup squad has sparked debate.

Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure as Mumbai tightens grip
Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure as Mumbai tightens grip

With Vidarbha's two-down, their hopes rest on these two batsmen to build a solid partnership

My place in the team is not a given: Anderson
My place in the team is not a given: Anderson

James Anderson says he still has to show he deserves his spot in the England Test squad ahead of the home summer but the 41-year-old seamer believes he is in the "best shape" of his life.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances