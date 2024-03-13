Gadkari responds to Uddhav's, 'join us'





However, Gadkari has described Thackeray's invitation as "immature and ridiculous", saying the BJP has a system of selecting candidates for the elections and the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about the saffron party leaders.





Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, Thackeray said people like (former Congress leader) Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted (over alleged corruption), figured in the saffron party's first list of candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Gadkari's name was missing.





"I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," he said.





The opposition MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress. Asked about Thackeray's statement, Gadkari on Tuesday dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about BJP leaders.

