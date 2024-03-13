RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress: 4 years to implement CAA! Why?
March 13, 2024  09:40
image
The Congress on Wednesday questioned why it took the Centre more than four years to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and one month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI during the Maharastra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that granting citizenship based on religion is against the constitution.

"We are raising the issues of farmers, youth, women & labourers. What are BJP's issues? What are PM Modi's issues? He does not talk about the 10 years of injustice...They have only one weapon in this election, & that is polarization...The CAA rule is made after 4 years and 3 months...Now that only a month is left for the elections, they are giving a dose of polarization..."

"He (PM Modi) is showing the dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India) and Amrit Kaal," the Congress leader said, taking a dig at PM.

Soon after the implementation of the CAA rules, INDIA bloc leaders hit out at the Modi government and expressed opposition.

"Tamil Nadu & West Bengal governments have said (CAA will not be implemented). We were against CAA because giving citizenship based on religion is against the Constitution. This has been challenged in the Supreme Court as well...Why did it take them 4 years and 3 months to implement it?...," the Congress MP said. -- ANI
