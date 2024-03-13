Cong: Why is PM so scared of electoral bonds?





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said "surprisingly" the prime minister is grounded in New Delhi on Wednesday and not travelling around the country for new "inaugurations", for rebranding, or for claiming credit for past work.





In a post on X, Ramesh put forward some questions for the PM, saying he should answer about the most basic responsibilities of his government. "Since the Supreme Court Verdict which declared Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional on February 15, 2024, the Modi Government through the SBI has consistently tried to halt or delay the revelation of who donated how much 'chanda' to which political party," Ramesh alleged.





"What is the prime minister so scared of and what new scam will the electoral bonds data reveal," he asked.





"On February 20, 2024, it was revealed that the BJP got a bonanza of Rs. 335 crore in donations from 30 companies, immediately after they had been raided or investigated by the ED, CBI, or IT department. Why did these firms donate to the BJP immediately after being raided?" Ramesh said.





"Is the BJP intimidating these firms through the threat of ED-CBI-IT investigations to extort donations from them," he asked.





Ramesh's attack on the government came a day after the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted to the Election Commission the details of entities which had purchased the now-scrapped electoral bonds and political parties which received them, as it complied with the Supreme Court order to furnish information.

