26/11 victim to get house under EWS quota: Maharashtra govt to HC
March 13, 2024  14:56
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it had decided to allot a house under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme to Devika Rotawan, one of the youngest survivors of the 26/11 terror attacks. 

 The decision comes two weeks after the high court came down heavily on the state for failing to consider Rotawan's request for house allotment with sensitivity and basic human rights. 

 Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan told a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla that the state's housing department had decided to allot Rotawan a house under the EWS scheme either in any project of the MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) or SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority).

 The house would be allotted within six months, as per the state's decision. "We appreciate the decision taken by the (housing) minister which according to us has granted real justice to the petitioner considering the suffering she has undergone all these years," the court said. -- PTI
