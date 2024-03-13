25 new helis, Apache squadron to Army aviation





The Indian Army is also raising its new ALH Dhruv attack helicopter squadron in Jodhpur on March 15, which will significantly enhance its combat capabilities in the Western desert sector.





"The defence ministry today (Wednesday) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for acquiring 25 new ALH Dhruv helicopters for the Indian Army. The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT (Utility) is designed for search & rescue, troop transportation, internal cargo, recce/ casualty evacuation etc. It has proved its performance in high-altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh," the officials of the defense ministry said.





The ministry signed two contracts for a combined value of Rs 8073.17 crore for the acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv Mk III for the Indian Army (25 ALHs) and Indian Coast Guard (09 ALHs) marking a significant move towards indigenization in defence manufacturing.





The Indian Army's Army Aviation Corps raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Jodhpur on March 15.

In what is being seen as a major capability boost for the Indian Army, the Army Aviation Core on Wednesday signed a contract for 25 new advanced light helicopters.