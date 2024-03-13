RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
25 new helis, Apache squadron to Army aviation
March 13, 2024  23:30
ALH Dhruv attack helicopter/File image
ALH Dhruv attack helicopter/File image
In what is being seen as a major capability boost for the Indian Army, the Army Aviation Core on Wednesday signed a contract for 25 new advanced light helicopters. 

The Indian Army is also raising its new ALH Dhruv attack helicopter squadron in Jodhpur on March 15, which will significantly enhance its combat capabilities in the Western desert sector. 

"The defence ministry today (Wednesday) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for acquiring 25 new ALH Dhruv helicopters for the Indian Army. The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT (Utility) is designed for search & rescue, troop transportation, internal cargo, recce/ casualty evacuation etc. It has proved its performance in high-altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh," the officials of the defense ministry said. 

The ministry signed two contracts for a combined value of Rs 8073.17 crore for the acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv Mk III for the Indian Army (25 ALHs) and Indian Coast Guard (09 ALHs) marking a significant move towards indigenization in defence manufacturing. 

The Indian Army's Army Aviation Corps raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Jodhpur on March 15. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni...'
'There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni...'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings for a record 15th season during IPL 2024, starting later this month.

One nation, one election: Kovind panel may submit report today
One nation, one election: Kovind panel may submit report today

The panel may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.

'Don't believe in dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother
'Don't believe in dynasty politics': Mamata disowns brother

Babun Banerjee expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024 after grandmother's death
Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024 after grandmother's death

Delhi Capitals' England batter Harry Brook said he has pulled out of IPL 2024 because he wants to be around his grieving family.

BJP's Maha list: Gadkari fielded from Nagpur, Pankaja from Beed
BJP's Maha list: Gadkari fielded from Nagpur, Pankaja from Beed

The BJP has also not declared the candidate for Mumbai North Central, which was won by Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, in 2014 and 2019 on the party ticket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances