22,217 bonds purchased, 22,030 redeemed: SBI





The SBI says it has furnished details of electoral bonds to Election Commission.





Details of date of purchase of electoral bonds, names of purchasers and their denominations have been furnished to the EC.





Details of date of encashment of electoral bonds, names of political parties which received donations also furnished to EC.





Data furnished to EC in respect of electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 14, 2019 and February 15, 2024.





Total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased between April 1, 2019 and February 15, 2024.





Between April 1, 2019 and Apr 11, 2019, a total of 3,346 electoral bonds were purchased and 1,609 of them redeemed.





From Apr 12, 2019 to Feb 15, 2024, total of 18,871 electoral bonds were purchased and 20,421 redeemed.





A total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 of them were redeemed by political parties.





The State Bank of India on Tuesday evening submitted to the Election Commission the details of entities which had purchased the now-scrapped electoral bonds and political parties which received them, as it complied with the Supreme Court order to furnish information.

SBI files compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court.