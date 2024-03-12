RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?
March 12, 2024  16:26
The announcement to pick Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's next chief minister was sudden and unexpected, but had similarities of element of surprise which the BJP is known for when it had named Manohar Lal Khattar to the post in 2014. 

 Saini, 54, a low profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks in the party and was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP's legislature group at a meeting held here on Tuesday. 

Considered as a confidante of Manohar Lal Khattar (69), Saini will be replacing the BJP strongman whose second term as CM was going to end in October.

Saini was born on January 25, 1970 in a village called Mirzapur Majra in Ambala district. A law graduate, he enjoys cordial terms with Khattar, with their relationship going back to their RSS days. Saini was also a minister in the Khattar cabinet between 2014 and 2019. 

He was a legislator when he fought the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In 2019, the BJP was victorious on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana with the party candidates winning with massive margins. Saini's name as new chief minister was announced after a meeting of BJP MLAs which was held at Haryana Niwas here. 

 During the past three decades, Saini rose through the ranks in state BJP and also held the position of district president and general secretary of state BJP Kisan Morcha. He was district general secretary of state BJP's youth wing in 2002 for Ambala and became the district president three years later. 

 He became MLA from Naraingarh assembly segment in 2014, when the BJP came to power in Haryana for the first time on its own strength.

In the 2019 LS polls, Saini had defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Nirmal Singh from the Kurukshetra seat, by a margin of 3,84,591 votes. Saini, who was a minister in the Khattar cabinet, was fielded in 2019 from Kurukshetra seat after sitting MP R K Saini rebelled. PTI
