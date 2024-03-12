RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Time for change: Cong on Khattar resignation
March 12, 2024  13:12
Amid fast-paced political developments in Haryana which saw Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers resigning on Tuesday, the Congress said it was time for change across the country. 

 The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chaos in Haryana as evidenced in the split was a reflection of growing people's angst over issues concerning farmers, youth and wrestlers. 

 "It is time for change," Ramesh said. In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "The chaos that we are seeing in Haryana is a result of pressure from farmers, youths and wrestlers and the same is going to happen in the country too."

 Congress leader Kumari Selja said that "it is time for change" and accused the BJP of betraying the youths of the country. The Congress will get them justice, she said. The Haryana Cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. 

All have resigned. A new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath-taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence, sources said. The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs at Haryana Niwas. PTI
