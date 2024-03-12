Three Chhattisgarh schoolteachers booked for molesting students in Bastar





The FIR (first information report) was lodged at the Edka police station of the district based on a report of the District's Child Protection Unit about the alleged incidents of molestation, a police official said.





As per preliminary information, the women and child development department's child welfare committee in the district had received a complaint about alleged molestation of some girl students of a government middle school by teachers, he said.





Subsequently, the DCPU of the department visited the school and recorded the statements of students during which five to six of them, all minors, accused three teachers of molesting them, the official said. -- PTI

A case has been registered against three teachers of a government-run school in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district for allegedly molesting girl students, the police said on Monday.