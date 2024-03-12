Sharad Pawar's meet cancelled as traders withdraw





Something like this has not happened in the last 50 years, he claimed while addressing a gathering.





"There were three meetings, including a traders' one, lined up in Baramati on Monday evening. The traders' body conveyed to me they have cancelled the event. I do not know the reason but there was some sort of worry among them. Due to such worry, they decided not to have the programme," he said.





Taking a dig at the turn of events, Pawar said he had seen instances of people being afraid to express their views but this was the first time he was seeing a group afraid of listening to someone's views. -- PTI

