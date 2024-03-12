Sensex edges higher amid volatile trade

Equity market benchmark Sensex ended higher on Tuesday due to heavy buying in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from Asian markets.





Witnessing a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96.





During the day, the barometer surged 501.52 points to 74,004.16.