Sensex edges higher amid volatile trade

Sensex edges higher amid volatile tradeMarch 12, 2024 22:27
Equity market benchmark Sensex ended higher on Tuesday due to heavy buying in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from Asian markets.
Witnessing a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96.
During the day, the barometer surged 501.52 points to 74,004.16.
TOP STORIES
Factory output slows to 3.8% in Jan; Feb retail inflation flat at 5.09%
India's industrial production growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in January, while the February retail inflation at 5.09 per cent remained within the Reserve Bank's comfort zone for the sixth straight month, according to the latest government...