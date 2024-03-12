RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Saini seeks to prove majority in assembly tomorrow
March 12, 2024  21:15
New Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said they have presented a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor and asked him to convene an assembly session on Wednesday so that the Bharatiya Janata Party government can prove its majority in the House.

Saini took oath as chief minister on Tuesday hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

"We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session tomorrow when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," Saini told reporters in Chandigarh after assuming charge and holding a meeting of his cabinet.

When asked how many MLAs are in support of the government, Saini said, "We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor."

In the 90-member state assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 41 members, and it also enjoys support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.  -- PTI
