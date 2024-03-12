Saini leaves for Raj Bhawan to take oath as CM





The BJP on Tuesday named OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's new chief minister, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.





Soon after being elected leader of the party's state legislature group, Saini met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to stake claim for forming the government in the state.





He was accompanied by Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, Khattar and Biplab Deb, the party's Haryana in-charge at the centre. Saini, 54, will be sworn in as the CM in a bit.

Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini leaves for Raj Bhawan to take oath as the CM of Haryana.