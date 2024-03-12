RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Saini leaves for Raj Bhawan to take oath as CM
March 12, 2024  16:57
image
Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini leaves for Raj Bhawan to take oath as the CM of Haryana. 

 The BJP on Tuesday named OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's new chief minister, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

 Soon after being elected leader of the party's state legislature group, Saini met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to stake claim for forming the government in the state. 

 He was accompanied by Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, Khattar and Biplab Deb, the party's Haryana in-charge at the centre. Saini, 54, will be sworn in as the CM in a bit. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

As Indian troops leave Maldives, China says...
As Indian troops leave Maldives, China says...

China said on Tuesday that it supports the Maldives in safeguarding its sovereignty, as the first batch of Indian military personnel operating a helicopter left the island nation and was replaced by a civilian crew.

Jet Air's ownership to be transferred to Jalan Kalrock
Jet Air's ownership to be transferred to Jalan Kalrock

Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday upheld the resolution plan of grounded carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium. The NCLAT bench has directed the Jet Airways monitoring...

All England C'ship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
All England C'ship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires

Sindhu won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel.

Tejas fighter jet crashes for 1st time in Jaisalmer
Tejas fighter jet crashes for 1st time in Jaisalmer

The crash took place around 100 km from the Pokhran desert where a mega war game 'Bharat Shakti' witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass was underway.

Why BJP picked Nayab Singh Saini as new Haryana CM
Why BJP picked Nayab Singh Saini as new Haryana CM

Saini, 54, a low profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks in the party and was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP's legislature group at a meeting held in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances