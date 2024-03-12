'Ridiculous': Gadkari rebuffs Uddhav's offer

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described the invitation of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Chief Uddhav Thackeray to contest Lok Sabha elections as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate as 'immature and ridiculous', saying the Bharatiya Janata Party has a system of selecting candidates for the elections.





Responding to a query on the statement of Thackeray, Gadkari dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the Shiv Sena-UBT leader need not worry about BJP leaders.





"The suggestion of Thackeray is immature and ridiculous. There is a system of giving tickets to candidates in BJP," he said.





Gadkari said Thackeray's suggestion came much before the BJP's discussion on distribution of tickets in Maharashtra for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.





He made the remarks while speaking to PTI about the opening of the 19-km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.





Speaking at a rally last week, Thackeray had said Gadkari should show 'Maharashtra's mettle' and resign instead of 'bowing before Delhi'.





"We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate," Thackeray had said.





Gadkari exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI

