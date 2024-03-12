RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Ridiculous': Gadkari rebuffs Uddhav's offer
March 12, 2024  22:14
image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described the invitation of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Chief Uddhav Thackeray to contest Lok Sabha elections as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate as 'immature and ridiculous', saying the Bharatiya Janata Party has a system of selecting candidates for the elections.

Responding to a query on the statement of Thackeray, Gadkari dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the Shiv Sena-UBT leader need not worry about BJP leaders.

"The suggestion of Thackeray is immature and ridiculous. There is a system of giving tickets to candidates in BJP," he said.

Gadkari said Thackeray's suggestion came much before the BJP's discussion on distribution of tickets in Maharashtra for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He made the remarks while speaking to PTI about the opening of the 19-km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.

Speaking at a rally last week, Thackeray had said Gadkari should show 'Maharashtra's mettle' and resign instead of 'bowing before Delhi'.

"We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate," Thackeray had said.     

Gadkari exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Factory output slows to 3.8% in Jan; Feb retail inflation flat at 5.09%
Factory output slows to 3.8% in Jan; Feb retail inflation flat at 5.09%

India's industrial production growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in January, while the February retail inflation at 5.09 per cent remained within the Reserve Bank's comfort zone for the sixth straight month, according to the latest government...

Cong releases 2nd list, Nakul Nath fielded from Chhindwara
Cong releases 2nd list, Nakul Nath fielded from Chhindwara

The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Rajasthan's Jalore.

CAA protests: Himanta says he will resign if...
CAA protests: Himanta says he will resign if...

"I am a son of Assam and if a single person who has not applied for NRC in the state gets citizenship, I will be the first to resign," the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme at Sivasagar.

BAT to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC via block trade
BAT to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC via block trade

British multinational BAT PLC on Tuesday said it plans to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in India's ITC Ltd to institutional investors through a block trade. In a statement, British American Tobacco PLC (BAT), the single largest...

Pakistan's new President Zardari to forgo salary, here's why
Pakistan's new President Zardari to forgo salary, here's why

Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he would not draw any salary during his tenure as part of his bid to help the cash-strapped country face the challenging economic hardship.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances