Protests erupt in Assam after Centre notifies implementation CAA
March 12, 2024  00:51
File image
File image
Protests have erupted in Assam after the central government notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.  

All Assam Students' Union burned a copy replica of the CAA in Guwahati and other parts of the state on Monday evening, protesting against the Centre's move to implement the CAA.  

AASU leadership said that they will continue their non-violent movement against the CAA across the state.  

On the other hand, the president of the AAP, Assam unit, Dr Bhaben Choudhury on Monday said that the Modi government's push for the Citizenship Amendment Act amidst economic turmoil is a blatant attempt to distract from real issues.  

"Instead of addressing unemployment and inflation, they prioritise creating a vote bank. Assam and the Northeast, already burdened with migration, stand united against this betrayal," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said.  

He further said that the CAA threatens the unique culture and identity of Assam and the Northeast.  

"It's a betrayal of the struggles of the region. Rather than addressing the concerns of locals, the BJP chooses to play divisive politics. Assam deserves better, and India deserves better. Let's not allow CAA to undermine the voice of Assam and the Northeast. The people's resistance against this divisive policy will resonate in the upcoming elections. It's time to prioritise the welfare of our own citizens over political gains," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said. -- ANI 
