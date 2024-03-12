Over 270 railway projects unveiled in Odisha

Over 270 railway projects unveiled in OdishaMarch 12, 2024 10:33
Over 270 railway projects were unveiled in Odisha on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. Among these are new railway lines, signalling systems, good sheds and a new Vande Bharat Express that will operate between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, they said.
These were unveiled by the PM virtually from Ahmedabad along with other railway projects across the country. The new Vande Bharat Express train will operate six days a week, except Saturdays. This will be the state's third Vande Bharat Express train. The first two operate on the Puri-Howrah and Puri-Rourkela routes.
