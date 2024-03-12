RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NSA Doval meets Netanyahu to discuss war in Gaza
March 12, 2024  08:36
image
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday to discuss regional developments and the urgent need to address the issue of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.
 
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli Prime Minister posted on X from his official handle.
 
"The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance," he said.
 
Doval also met his Israeli counterpart Tzakhi Hanegbi, who was also present during the meeting with Netanyahu.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly in touch with the important leaders in the region, such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, and is actively involved in discussions to promote peace and stability in the region.
 
India has supported efforts to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza sending consignments of essential items. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why BJP leaders will fight on JD-S ticket in Karnataka
Why BJP leaders will fight on JD-S ticket in Karnataka

This strategy was discussed when Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Mysuru to discuss the BJP's Lok Sabha plan, reports Aditi Phadnis.

'I was not comfortable in BJP as I am a liberal'
'I was not comfortable in BJP as I am a liberal'

'In the BJP I realised they are a different people with different mindset. They had a different ideology which was more rigid, and somewhere I was not comfortable.'

Cong finalises 40 more names; Nakul Nath fielded from Chindwara
Cong finalises 40 more names; Nakul Nath fielded from Chindwara

Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are unlikely to contest, with the former's son entering the poll fray and the latter having responsibility of Chhattisgarh as AICC general secretary, the sources added.

Woman held for thrashing 87-year-old father-in-law in Mangaluru
Woman held for thrashing 87-year-old father-in-law in Mangaluru

The footage, which has swiftly gone viral, showcases an act of abuse that has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice among the civil society in Mangaluru.

Mahua Moitra's expulsion plea not maintainable: LS secretariat to SC
Mahua Moitra's expulsion plea not maintainable: LS secretariat to SC

It referred to Article 105 of the Constitution which deals with powers, privileges etc, of the Houses of Parliament and of the members and committees thereof.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances