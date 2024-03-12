RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nayab Saini to be Haryana's new CM
March 12, 2024  14:07
Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Singh Saini with Manohar Lal Khattar. File pic
Haryana BJP chief and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini to be the state's new chief minister. 

This comes after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. 

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned. 

 A new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence later in the day.
